HILARIOUS! Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Runout in Most Bizarre Fashion After Mid-Pitch Mix-up During WCL 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan vs England: It was a good start from Pakistan team as they got the better of England in the World Championship of Legends tournament opener at Edgbaston on Friday. Pakistan, led by Shahid Afridi, edged England by five runs to get their campaign off to a winning start. But there was a moment in the match that drew all the attention and made fans laugh. Pakistan were at it again!

Umar Amin Runout

In the eighth over of the game, Umar Amin and Mohammed Hafeez were involved in a terrible mix-up which resulted in a wicket. Amin was runout in a very unlucky manner. Hafeez cut the ball to backward point, but he did not take off realising there wasn't a run. But, non-striker Umar Amin set off thinking a run was possible. He almost made it to the striker's end, but Hafeez was not interested and eventually Amin could not make it back on time and was way short of his ground. Dimitri Mascarenhas took off the bails to send Amin packing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would be high-on-confidence after the win. Hafeez was the star of the show for Pakistan with the bat as he top-scored with 54 off 34 balls. His innings was laced with eight boundaries. It was his innings that helped Pakistan post a challenging 160 for nine. Then the Pakistani bowlers defended the score successfully. All the bowlers were disciplined and they contributed. For England, Phil Mustard top-scored with 58 off 51 balls.

Pakistan will now lock horns with arch-rivals India on Sunday and that promises to be a mouthwatering clash considering the relation between the two countries.