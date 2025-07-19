Rohit Sharma 'Offended' at ex-India Selector For Questioning His Loyalty? Shocking Reason For Hitman's Test Retirement Sparks Controversy

Rohit Sharma announced his Test Retirement just ahead of the England tour and that stunned many. Fans went into speculatory mode over why he had decided to call it quits. Lots of wild speculations were made, but there was no clarity over why exactly did he retire from Tests. Weeks after his retirement call, it seems there is some clarity over what prompted him to take a call like that.

Former India selector Jatin Paranjpe has finally broken silence over what exactly transpired. It seems like Rohit was not happy with one of the selectors for questioning his loyalty for Test cricket.

‘How can you say that I am not interested in Test cricket?’

“I remember he was not playing Test cricket for India. And we had this conversation, and he said, ‘I started playing cricket with a red ball, Jatin. How can you say that I am not interested in Test cricket?’ I got the message, and I was hoping that that was what he would say,” Paranjpe recalled in A Centuries of Stories podcast.

During the podcast, Cyrus Broacha asked Paranjpe whether Rohit was offended by the selector.

“Yeah, yeah. The perspective he gave me made me sit up and think. His point of view was that 'I've grown up playing with the red ball, how can I be far away from it?' That's, again, his unique perspective,” recalled the former selector.

Should Rohit Consider Coming Out of Retirement?

Surely he should. One reckons he still has about a couple of seasons of Test cricket left in him and the experience that he will bring to the table is priceless.