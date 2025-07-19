'Some Things Never Change': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Kamran Akmal Brutally Trolled For Missing Easy Stumping During WCL 2025 | WATCH

WCL 2025: The opening game at the World Championships of Legends was a night to remember the tournament got off to the right start. Pakistan got the better of England in the tournament opener by five wickets as Kamran Akmal was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Akmal, the wicketkeeper, missed an easy stumpings off the bowling of Shoaib Malik. He could not gather the ball and after missing it, he started to suggest that the ball bounced a little too much. He missed the stumping of Phil Mustard.

During his playing days as well, Akmal often missed catches and stumpings and hence after his act on Friday at Edgbaston, fans took him down memory lane to remind him of similar things he did in the past.

Meanwhile, here is how fans are reacting to the hilarious miss.

India Take on Pakistan on July 20

Pakistan take on India on Sunday and that is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. It is a high-octane game as the two nations do not share a good diplomatic relation. The game is expected to draw a massive crowd and in all probability be a full house. The Men in Green would be high-on-confidence after their win against England.