'His Plane Has Crashed': Aakash Chopra Roasts Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup Squad Selection Brutally

ICC T20 World Cup: Amid all kinds of uncertainty over participation, the Pakistan Cricket Board has still gone ahead and announced their T20 World Cup squad. While things are uncertain as of now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra explained why the team selection did not make a lot of sense.

Chopra, while on commentary during the third T20I between India and New Zealand, said that it is strange that Pakistan have not picked pacer Haris Rauf for the mega event. He also spoke about it being strange that Babar Azam was in the squad.

‘His plane has crashed’

"They haven't selected the top performer from the BBL. It seems his plane has crashed," he said while on commentary.

He added: "First, the Pakistanis were saying they didn't need Babar Azam. But now they're saying they want Babar Azam. I don't know why."

With their being much uncertainty over their participation at the global event, chief selector Aaqib Javed said the naming of the squad had nothing to do with Pakistan's ultimate call on participation.

"We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We've announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That's what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision," he said.

Pak T20 WC squad

Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) Usman Tariq