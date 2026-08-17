How a Team Prank Nearly Cost Sourav Ganguly His Indian Captaincy, Harbhajan Singh Narrates

Sourav Ganguly led India through a turbulent period when the match-fixing scandal had rocked Indian cricket. Ganguly was not only tasked with rebuilding the team, but he also had the responsibility to reclaim the lost glory, which seemed to have been lost following the scandal.

How Indian Players Pranked Sourav Ganguly

A few energetic bunch of players with the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, coupled with a few experienced names with the likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar. Despite the odds, the team managed to defy critics and scale heights, which started a new era in Indian cricket.

Recently, Harbhajan Singh narrated an incident when they jointly pulled a prank on Ganguly, and it almost led to his resignation as a captain.

In an interaction with PTI, he said, “Puri team baithi hui thi (the entire team was sitting) when we created this drama and decided that we will make an April Fool of Dada. Yuvi started it: 'Dada, what is this statement that you have given to the press?' He told him that you have called Yuvi party animal, Harbhajan ko kisi ki padi nahi hai, Ashish Nehra is also in his own world and Zaheer Khan also parties a lot.”

Advertisement

Both Sachin and Rahul also joined the act soon. Sachin said, “Dada, if you have done this, this is wrong.” Sourav appeared to be under severe pressure and then he offered to resign from the Indian captaincy.

Advertisement

He said 'I swear, I didn't do this. I'll give up the captaincy if (it's proved that) I did this'."