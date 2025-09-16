How Abhishek Sharma Became India's New Power Hitting Dynamo In T20Is? Father Breaks Down The Secret

Raj Kumar Sharma, a former FC cricketer and father of Abhishek Sharma, opened up about his son's flamboyant hitting qualities and revealed the secrets behind his power-striking capacity.

With a house filled with the atmosphere of cricket, Abhishek Sharma had the drive and passion for the game since childhood. He often bugged his sisters to help him train at night.

With Raj Kumar being a first-class cricketer himself, Abhishek received top-tier training under his father's guidance, and he prepared him for the top level in his Under-16 days.

Abhishek Sharma's Father Spills The Beans On India Star's Power-Hitting Capabilities

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Abhishek Sharma's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, revealed that he used to face 150mph deliveries in his under-16 days.

While the bowlers were worried that he might get hurt, Abhishek Sharma had asked his father to get them to bowl faster.

It was how Abhishek naturally developed his power-hitting capabilities, which helped him become a new swashbuckling sensation for Team India.

"When I used to train Abhishek, I made him face bowlers who bowled 150 mph during his under-16 days. I trained him like that. All the kids used to say, 'Brother, he might get hurt.'

"I used to ask him, 'Abhishek, are you okay facing bowlers bowling 150kmph?' he used to say, 'Father, make him bowl faster, I'll play that as well.' This is how his technique was formed. His power-hitting is natural," Raj Kumar Sharma said in a video shared by the BCCI on social media.

Abhishek Sharma Storm Continues In Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma's flamboyant hitting style has made waves, be it in the IPL or for Team India in the game's shortest format. The 25-year-old has set a new benchmark in the game as a swashbuckling opener. Under his father and Yuvraj Singh's guidance, Abhishek has become a bowler's biggest nightmare in limited-overs cricket.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far, Abhishek has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of over 210 and an average of 30.50. He has a best score of 31 off 13 balls, which he picked up in the second group-stage match against Pakistan.