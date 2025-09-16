India A's Harsh Dubey Strikes Thrice, But Sam Konstas Powers Through As Australia A End Day One At 337/5

Australia A begins its India tour with a dominant performance against India A in the series opener multi-day match in Lucknow. The flamboyant Sam Konstas, who made waves during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, pulled off a century in the game.

India A responded well, with left-arm orthodox bowler Harsh Dubey pulling off a three-wicket haul in the action on day one. But the Aussies remained in control on day one of the multi-day series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Sam Konstas Roars For AUS A In Day One With Commanding Knock

After opting to bat first, opener Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway pulled off a solid opening stand to keep things flowing for Australia A. The 198-run stand established dominance against the Indian bowlers, which featured stars like Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed.

Sam Konstas pulled off an explosive 144-ball 109, while Campbell Kellaway scored 88 runs to set up a commanding partnership.

Australia A started to lose some wickets after the opening partnership fell, with skipper Nathan McSweeney being dismissed for just one run, while Oliver Peake lost his wicket at just two runs. Both Aussie batters were dismissed via lbw.

Cooper Connolly helped Australia A regain some momentum in the play, scoring an 84-ball 70 before being dismissed by Harsh Dubey. Liam Scott also helped with the push, scoring an unbeaten 47 at stumps on day one at Lucknow.

Harsh Dubey Does A Fine Job For India A In Day One

The Indian bowlers did not have the time of their lives on day one of action as they struggled against their opponents. But they managed to secure some key breakthroughs to break partnerships.

Harsh Dubey delivered a clinical effort, scoring a three-wicket haul on day one. Khaleel Ahmed and Gurnoor Brar also took a scalp each, with India taking down five Aussie batters.

India A ended day one of the series opener multi-day clash by scalping five wickets. But Australia A is in command after putting 337 runs on the scoreboard.