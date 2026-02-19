Updated 19 February 2026 at 18:32 IST
How Australia Can Miss Out On A Place At LA 2028 Olympics After Dismal T20 World Cup 2026 Show
Australia have displayed a poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, making an early exit from the prestigious tournament.
Mitchell Marsh-led Australia have made an early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 following a poor run of performances in the prestigious ICC event.
Here's How Australia Performed In T20 World Cup 2026
With one game left to play, Australia sit in fourth place in the Group B standings with two points and a net run rate of +0.414.
The Aussies began the tournament on a high, registering a 67-run win over Ireland in their opening match. However, they faltered in their subsequent fixtures, suffering defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the group stage.
Can Australia Qualify For LA 2028 Olympics? Here's All You Need To Know
Following their disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia now find themselves in a precarious position regarding qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics.
Although the selection process for the LA 2028 Olympics has not yet been officially confirmed, media reports suggest that six nations, including the host United States of America (USA), will take part in the Olympic Games in 2028.
In addition to the USA, the other five teams will be the top-ranked sides from each ICC regional division, Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, based on rankings as of the cut-off date, which is March 8, 2026, at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.
Currently, Australia sit third in the ICC T20I rankings, while New Zealand are placed fourth. Despite this, the Black Caps are seen as strong contenders to secure the Oceania spot for the LA 2028 Olympics.
At present, Australia occupy third place in the ICC T20I Team Rankings with 12,377 points and a rating of 258 from 48 matches. Meanwhile, New Zealand are in fourth place with 15,515 points and a rating of 250 from 62 matches.
To qualify, New Zealand must improve their overall points tally from 15,515 to 17,152, requiring an increase of 1,637 points.
Australia will play against Oman in their final group-stage match at the T20 World Cup 2026, on Friday, February 20, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The Aussies need to clinch a win in their upcoming fixture in order to keep them in a better position to qualify for the LA 2028 Olympics.
