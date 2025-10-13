How Bangladesh Can Miss Out On A Direct Qualification For The ICC 2027 ODI World Cup, Here's What You Need To Know

Bangladesh's ODI credentials have hit a major roadblock ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. They seem to have lost the mojo in the limited over format, and wins have not come on a regular occasion.

How Can Bangladesh Qualify For 2027 ICC ODI World Cup

There have been a barrage of criticism following Bangladesh's another ODI series defeat against Afghanistan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's side now has four ODI series losses in a row and has lost 10 out of their last 11 ODI matches. A few years ago, they were considered as giant killers, but a huge drop in form has made them very vulnerable regarding their qualification for the 2027 FIFA World Cup.

14 teams are set to participate in the showpiece event in 2027, and four of them will go through the Qualifiers. Apart from co-hosts Namibia, the other two host countries, South Africa and Zimbabwe, are guaranteed of automatic spots in the World Cup. Bangladesh are currently 10th in the ICC ODI rankings, and they need to be placed in the 9th position at least, as Zimbabwe are positioned in the 11th place.

But if South Africa somehow cannot finish in the top eight by March 31, Bangladesh's task will be enormous as they would have to be within the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings.

How Many Matches Will Bangladesh Get To Play?

Despite doubts hovering over their participation in the World Cup, they will have plenty of opportunities to make up the lost ground. There will be 24 ODI matches to be played before the designated time frame. They will host West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia and will travel to Zimbabwe, Ireland, and South Africa. If the cancelled ODI series against India goes forward, then they will have another three ODI matches to prove their worth.