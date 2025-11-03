How Coach Amol Muzumdar's Inspirational Speech Ignited Fire Ahead of Women's World Cup Final: 'Let's Create History'

India stamped their authority with a gritty win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in the history books forever as she became the first captain to guide the Indian Women's team to an ICC title.

Amol Muzumdar's Inspirational Speech Revealed After World Cup Final

Riding on Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma's batting heroics, India posted a competitive 298 runs on the board. Richa Ghosh, too, chipped in with a quickfire 24-ball 34, but India fell short of the 300-run target. Ahead of the final, head coach Amol Muzumdar delivered a powerful message, urging the players to block outside noise.

On a video uploaded on Instagram by ICC, he said, “Seven hours we cut out all the noise. We cut them out of our lives; we create our own bubble here. Seven hours create our own bubble, and we step into it, and we finish that, and we write our own story, no more stories from the outside. We write our own story. You will write your own story. Let's stay in that bubble for the next seven hours. Let's create history.”

India Beat South Africa To Lift Women's World Cup Title

In the throbbing final, India posted a daunting 298/7, courtesy of Shafali Verma's explosive 87(78) and Deepti Sharma's run-a-ball 58. In reply, South Africa crumbled to 246 in 45.3 overs despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's rollicking 101(98). Muzumdar, who oversaw the historic moment, did not wear the Indian colours himself; he led from the dugout as the head coach of his nation.

As per reports, the victorious Indian team could meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on November 5.

