UP Police Lauds Deepti Sharma's Heroics After India Defeat South Africa In Women's World Cup Final

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lauded all-rounder Deepti Sharma's heroics after India's maiden Women's World Cup glory in Navi Mumbai. Deepti was appointed as DSP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kushal Khiladi Yojana. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden Women's World Cup title.

Deepti first elevated India's total to 298 with a brilliant half-century, and later ran through the South African batting lineup with a five-wicket haul. She was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

DGP UP tweeted, "UP Police pride shines on the world stage-With a stellar all-round performance of 215 runs and 22 wickets in the international cricket tournament, she not only became the Player of the Tournament but also brought immense pride to the nation, Uttar Pradesh, and UPPolice on the international stage.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Deepti_Sharma06, appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police under Hon’ble Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji’s Kushal Khiladi Yojana."

