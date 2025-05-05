IPL 2025, SRH vs DC: Match Called Off Due To Wet Outfield, Sunrisers Hyderabad Out Of Playoff Contention

The IPL 2025 match between SRH and DC has been called off due to wet outfield | Image: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated from the IPL 2025 as their match against Delhi Capitals has been called off due to rain. Both teams will get one point each and which means SRH can only reach 13 points if they even manage to win their remaining matches. With four teams already on 14 points, they cannot reach the playoffs anymore.

Delhi Capitals Survive A Huge Scare

This will be the Capitals' gain and the Sunrisers' loss. The hosts perhaps displayed their best bowling performance on the Hyderabad pitche where batters have scored runs. Captain Pat Cummins took advantage of the grass-free surface and sent Karun Nair home in the very first ball. He also dismissed Fa du Plessis and Abishek Porel at 15 for 3. Axar Patel and KL Rahul to follow soon as SRH bowlers ran through the DC top order.

Tristan Stubbs did some recovery work with Vipraj Nigam and forged a 33-run partnership to build from scratch. He continued the work and a 66 run partnership with Ashutosh Sharma helped the visitors post 133 runs on the board.

How Delhi Capitals Can Make It To Playoffs

Delhi's hopes to enter the playoffs remain in their own hands. They have three matches left and cannot afford to lose any more ground. They will face their direct competitor, Punjab Kings , Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the next three matches and cannot lose any more ground in the proceedings. Three wins in three matches should effectively seal their playoff berth.