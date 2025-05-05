IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Called Off Due To Persistent Rain

The IPL 2025 match between SRH and DC has been called off due to heavy rain | Image: X/@IPL

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced off Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday, May 5th.

Unfortunately, the match between Hyderabad and Delhi was called after persistent rain in Hyderabad. After the game was called off, SRH have been eliminated from the race to qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs. Only the first inning was played properly. The second inning didn't even get a chance to start after rain played a spoilsport.

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals. Cummins' decision did help the hosts as they dominated the first inning over the visitors.

SRH captain Pat Cummins had a fiery start to the game, he dismissed DC opener Karun Nair in the first ball of the match. Followed by that he removed Faf du Plessis, and Abhishek Porel in the third and fifth over of the game. Harshal Patel joined alongside Cummins as he bagged DC captain Axar Patel's wicket in the sixth over.

Jaydev Unadkat picked up a big fish in the eighth over when the pacer dismissed KL Rahul for just 10 runs. The final two wickets came in the 13th and 20th over, when Vipraj Nigam (18) was removed by a run out and Eshan Malinga dismissed Ashutosh Sharma (41).

In the end, Tristan Stubbs (41*) and Mitchell Starc (1*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered Delhi Capitals to 133/7 in the first inning.

Pat Cummins led the SRH bowling attack with his three-wicket haul in the first inning. He gave away 19 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80.

Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, and Eshan Malinga bagged one wicket each in their respective spell.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

After the match was called off, both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad received one point each.

Delhi Capitals made no changes in the points table. DC stand in the fifth position with 13 points and have a net run rate of +0.362. DC have won six games and conceded four defeats in their 11 matches so far in the tournament.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with seven points and have a net run rate of -1.192. The Sunrisers have suffered seven defeats and clinched just three wins in the tournament so far.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

DC To Face Punjab Kings In Their Next IPL 2025 Clash