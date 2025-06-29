Will Gautam Gambhir Press The Panic Button Ahead Of Edgbaston Test? Ex-India Batsman Sends Strong Selection Advice To Indian Head Coach

Updated 29 June 2025 at 18:31 IST
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has a lot to address ahead of the Edgbaston Test that starts on July 2, 2025. The first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series saw the hosts, England, outplay India. What came as a surprise to many is the fact that Shubman Gill and Co. dominated most of the sessions of the Test match, but England's batting prowess, especially their ability to back themselves and chase down totals, saw India lose a winnable game in Headingley.
Sai Sudharsan might have lit up the IPL with his flawless batting, but he has failed to carry his form to Test cricket. The Gujarat Titans youngster did debut for India in the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but he managed to score only 30 runs across two innings of the Test match. In order to fit Sudharsan in, Gautam Gambhir had to play Karun Nair at number six, a spot that he hasn't batted much, and his performances speak for themselves.
India's former wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta, while speaking on Star Sports, has dished out some selection advice for Gautam Gambhir and the Indian Team management. "It's a new captain, newish side. So you have got to get the combination right. Karun Nair has got most of his runs at No. 3. Also, he batted for India A against the England Lions at No. 3. That opens up a space for someone like Nitish at No. 6, who, if required, can give you a few overs of seam. So that conversation becomes very, very important and how you put it across to someone like Sai," said the former India player.
After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test retirement, the onus solely falls upon Gautam Gambhir, the Head Coach. Team combination has been a big headache for India for some time now, and they still do not seem to be getting it right. India has lost their last three overseas Test matches. Gambhir's problems refuse to die down, and under him, India has won only two out of the eleven that they have played so far.
Published 29 June 2025 at 18:31 IST