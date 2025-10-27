How India Can Replace Injured Pratika Rawal In Much-Anticipated Women's World Cup Semifinal Against Australia?

India have been dealt a major blow ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia on October 30. Opener Pratika Rawal has reportedly been ruled out of the semifinal clash, leaving the Women In Blue in a spot of bother.

Pratika Rawal Injured Herself Against Bangladesh

Pratika has been in good form and brought up his first World Cup hundred in India's win against New Zealand. The 25-year-old twisted her ankle while fielding in the last match against Bangladesh and her foot got stuck in the rain-soaked ground at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. She was immediately attended by the medical team on the ground and later hobbled off the pitch.

Rawal's absence in this crucial game has left Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. a big show to fill. The Delhi batter is India's 2nd highest run scorer in the World Cup with 308 runs in 7 matches at an impressive average of 77.78. How can India replace him against the defending champions?

Potential Pratika Rawal Replacements In World Cup Semifinal

India introduced Amanjot Kaur as an opener against Bangladesh, and the all-rounder was visibly comfortable in his new role. Amanjot's batting flair was fully on display against Sri Lanka when she rescued the team with a valiant half-century while batting at no.8.

Amanjot is relatively new to the opening slot, but did have the experience of opening an innings in domestic cricket. India would have been very happy not not tinker with their playing XI, but they do have to bring in a replacement for Rawal.

Both Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol could be of use in Pratika's absence. Jemimah started his career as an opener and could readily slot in seamlessly. Harleen hasn't opened so far in her career, but the No.3 batter is well equipped to partner Mandhana at the top.

