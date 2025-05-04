How Lucknow Super Giants Can Still Reach IPL 2025 Playoffs After Punjab Kings Defeat? Scenarios Explained

Lucknow Super Giants have been handed their 6th loss by Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The loss left them reeling in the 7th position while Punjab Kings moved to the second position and further boosted their IPL 2025 playoff hopes.

Punjab Kings Boos Playoff Hopes With Crusing Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab once again rode on superb batting performances to gain their momentum in IPL 2025. Prabhsimran Singh once again proved his calibre as he navigated all the challenges with his supreme batting skill. The opener rode on his luck and smashed a brilliant 91 off just 48 balls. Captain Shreyas Iyer also looked in song and hit a 25-ball 45. It was Shashank Singh who provided a brilliant finishing touch, helping the team surpass the 200-run mark. The 33-year-old hit 4 fours and one six to further stamp his authority.

Lucknow never looked purposeful in their chase. Abdul Samad tried his best with a 25-ball 45 while Ayush Badoni was the lone warrior alongside. The 25 year old smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes en route to his 40-ball 74. LSG captain Rishabh Pant once again failed with the bat.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario