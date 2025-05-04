IPL 2025: PBKS' All-Around Brilliance Dampens LSG's Playoff Hopes, Shreyas Iyer-Led Side Secure Win By 37 Runs At Dharamsala

Punjab Kings have secured a clinical win over the Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium. At Dharamsala's first match of the IPL 2025 season, the hosts delivered a supreme effort to keep the visiting LSG at bay with a proper all-around effort. Despite Lucknow trying to fight back, the Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully dampened the Super Giants' playoff hopes while solidifying their spot in the race. PBKS have secured a victory by 37 runs over LSG at Dharamsala.

LSG Falter Once Again, Punjab Seize The Moment

Unlike the Punjab Kings, the Lucknow Super Giants failed to fire off from the get-go as openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh were taken down early. Markram was dismissed at 13, while Marsh fell for a five-ball duck. Nicholas Pooran also did not last long after scoring six runs, while skipper Rishabh Pant fell at 18. But Ayush Badoni and Shashank Singh managed to forge a clinical partnership in an attempt to put LSG ahead in the play. However, Samad fell at 45 and Avesh Khan came into the play. Badoni also fought well but was dismissed at 74.

Towards the end of the game, Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav were at the crease and they were fighting their way against PBKS' bowling line-up. Avesh also managed to go big with six and three fours but that was not enough.

In terms of Punjab Kings' bowling, Arshdeep was the most clinical man for the side as he picked up three wickets in the game. Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets in the game. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a wicket each to shake up the opposition batters as they scalped seven wickets and restricted LSG at 199.

Punjab Kings Were Strong From The Start

The Punjab Kings were off to a stormy start despite losing opener Priyansh Arya in just four balls. Prabhsimran Singh pulled off a banger start as he went on to score a 48-ball 90. He received proper support from Josh Inglis, who scored 30 during his stay. Skipper Shreyas Iyer fell short of just five runs from scoring a half-century. Nehal Wadhera scored a 9-ball 16. Towards the end of the innings, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis put up decent runs on the scoreboard while remaining unbeaten. PBKS secured 236 runs at the loss of five wickets.