IPL 2025: Updated Points Table Following Punjab Kings' Dominating 37-Run Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a dominating 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4.

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings. But Rishabh Pant's decision did not help the visitors.

Prabhsimran Singh played a pivotal role in the first inning with his 91-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 189.58. The youngster hammered 6 fours and 7 sixes. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's cameo knock also played a crucial role in the game. Iyer's 45-run knock from 25 balls powered Punjab to 236/5 in the first inning.

Digvesh Rathi and Akash Maharaj Singh led the LSG bowling attack with their two-wicket haul in their respective hauls.

During the run chase, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad were the only top batters for the Super Giants who tried their best to close down the target. However, their efforts were not enough to help them clinch a win. Ayush played a 74-run knock from 40 balls. On the other hand, Samad scored 45 runs from 24 balls.

Arshdeep Singh led the Punjab bowling attack with his three-wicket haul and successfully restricted LSG to 199/7 in the second inning.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Punjab Kings moved to the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 15 points and have a net run rate of +0.376. PBKS have clinched three wins in their previous five games. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants hold the seventh place on the standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.469. LSG conceded four defeats in their past five fixtures.

Punjab Kings Will Play Against Delhi Capitals In Their Next Game