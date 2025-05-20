How Much Will Pakistan Cricket Board Lose if BCCI Decides To Boycott Asia Cup 2025? Here's an Estimated Figure

India-Pakistan Conflict: There is an Asia Cup that needs to be played in September, but will the BCCI send it's team for the event in the wake of the escalations near the borders by the two nations? A report on Monday shocked one and all when it claimed that the Board of Control of Cricket in India has decided not to participate in the Asia Cup as a Pakistani minister heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Mohsin Naqvi, who is the PCB chairman, also is the president of the ACC. The report claimed that BCCI wants to take the step to isolate Pakistan from the cricketing world.

ACC Chief in Dubai

But hours after this report became the talking point, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia rubbished it claiming no such decision has been taken.

How Much Will PCB Lose if India Decide to Pull Out?

Pakistan as a country is already reeling under financial losses. The nation had to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund during the escalations with India. Now, it is well understood that Pakistan needs the money. But again, if India does not feature in the Asia Cup, there would hardly be sponsorships. Even broadcast becomes a problem. The 2024–2032 Asia Cup broadcast rights were sold to Sony Pictures Networks India for a whopping $170 million. Now, all five ACC nations get 15 per cent of the revenue. So yes, if India opts out, Pakistan Cricket Board could lose a whopping Rs 220 Cr. Surely, Pakistan cannot afford that.