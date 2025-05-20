'Still in Terrorist Nation?' PSL-Bound David Warner in Pakistan Concerns Fans as Karachi Kings Captain Has a Query

PSL 2025: Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner is very popular in India as well as in Pakistan. Warner, who went unsold at the IPL auction, joined the Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 as the captain. The PSL 2025 season resumed after it was suspended for a brief period due to the escalating tensions between India-Pakistan. Now that Warner is back in Pakistan, that has concerned fans, who are now asking Warner to leave the terrorist nation.

ALSO READ: LSG Star Digvesh Rathi Suspended By BCCI For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

Fans took to social media and started reacting on Warner's query. Warner took to social media and asked fans to help him with the contact of a golf course in Lahore. Fans reacted on Warner's query and the reactions are hilarious.

"Anyone got a contact for Raya in Lahore for golf please, we’ve heard amazing things about it. Thanks you! Been trying for weeks to play there," Warner's post read.

‘Still in Terrorist Nation’ - Fans to Warner

KINGS LOSE TO UNITED

Against the Islamabad United side, chasing a mammoth 252-run target, Karachi Kings’ batting unit folded for 172 runs in 18.2 overs.

Captain Warner remained the top scorer with 43 off 28 balls, striking two sixes and four fours. For Islamabad United, Shadab Khan starred with the ball, taking four wickets in his four overs.

While speaking in the post-match presentation, Warner aimed for a stronger comeback to clinch the second PSL title.

“We can let this one go and focus on winning the remaining three games to secure the silverware. We have a couple of days to regroup, and we must bounce back stronger,” he said.