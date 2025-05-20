Jofra Archer Emulates Ravindra Jadeja's Bowling Action Hilariously Ahead of RR-CSK IPL 2025 Game; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ahead of the game between Chennai and Rajasthan on Tuesday, the players from both camps looked relaxed. In fact, Rajasthan's Jofra Archer, who is an express pacer, was spotted imitating Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action. To be honest, Archer emulated it perfectly well. Jadeja has got an unique action where he is very quick between balls which makes it hard for the batters to cope with.

Archer bowled two deliveries and even with his mannerisms, he did a good job in emulating the Chennai star. The clip was posted on the official social media handle of the Royals.

The Viral Post

The post that is now going viral read: “Jofra Archer. R̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ a̶r̶m̶ f̶a̶s̶t̶. Left-arm orthodox.”

RR vs CSK - Preview

The may not garner the crowds as it isn't the home team that would feature tonight. But of course, MS Dhoni would draw the crowds to the Arun Jaitley stadium. Both the sides are out of the playoff race and hence there may not be a lot of interest in the game. In all probability, both teams would like to try new combinations for the upcoming season. The two teams have played each other 30 times in the history of IPL. The Super Kings hold a slight edge. Chennai have won 16 times, while the Royals have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.