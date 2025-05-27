How RCB Can Reclaim Top Spot In The IPL 2025 Points Table? Scenarios Explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to finish IPL 2025 at the top of the table. They currently face the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the last group phase encounter this season.

How RCB Can Have A Top-Two Finish In IPL 2025

RCB have been one of the consistent teams this season and have deservedly qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. But they still have a job to do and need to finish in the top two, which will open a new avenue for them in the IPL playoffs. The top two teams face each other in Qualifier 1, and with Punjab Kings already assured of a top-two finish, RCB's fate lies in their own hand. Rajat Patidar's side needs to beat Lucknow at any cost to qualify for Qualifier 1. Even rain won't help RCB's cause, as if the match gets washed out, GT will go through on the virtue of winning more games than.

RCB can also finish at the top of the table, but they do have a very tough task to cut out. RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. To surpass Punjab Kings' Net Run Rate, Virat Kohli's team need to finish up the chase with 21 balls to spare. If they lose the match, they will finish third and will take on the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

RCB Only Managed One Top Of The Table Finish In IPL History