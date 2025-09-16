Updated 16 September 2025 at 15:22 IST
India Coach Kanitkar Stays Optimistic On Abhimanyu Easwaran Despite Persistent Snubs From Team India: 'He Stays Motivated And Strong'
India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar praised Abhimanyu Easwaran’s motivation and readiness, as the batter eyes a Test debut while featuring in the multi-day match against Australia A in Lucknow.
Hrishikesh Kanitkar, India A's head coach, expresses optimism over Abhimanyu Easwaran's performance, highlighting that the Indian cricketer remains prepared for action.
While an official India debut remains elusive for Abhimanyu Easwaran, Coach Kanitkar also said that the cricketer is driven to push himself to the limits and also wants to challenge himself to make him stand out in the selectors' eyes.
India A Coach Remains Optimistic Over Abhimanyu Easwaran After Continuous Snubs
The wait for Abhimanyu Easwaran's maiden Test cap continues as he has failed to claim the biggest moment of his career.
The Dehradun batter was part of Team India's touring party during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but a debut continued to elude him.
With India A locking horns against Australia A in Lucknow, Easwaran has been named as part of the squad in the first multi-day match.
While an India debut continues to elude him, the Indian cricketer remains in good spirits, as per India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.
"It was not a big challenge to talk to him because he is already prepared. He knows what to do if opportunities don't come. One good thing is that he stays very motivated to challenge himself, push himself, perform well.
"And if he gets a chance at the higher level, do well there, too. He is mentally very strong, prepared, and is also playing well," Hrishikesh Kanitkar said at a press conference in Lucknow.
West Indies Tests Could Be The Ultimate Chance For Abhimanyu Easwaran
The ongoing Australia A tour of India could be the ultimate chance for Abhimanyu Easwaran to deliver a standout performance with the bat. The Indian opener has missed out on several chances despite receiving a call-up to the India camp.
Despite the continued snubs, the Indian cricketer has continued to stamp his authority in domestic cricket and has proved himself extremely beneficial.
With the West Indies tour of India approaching soon, it could be the ultimate chance for Abhimanyu Easwaran to earn himself a spot in the team.
The West Indies tour of India commences on October 2, 2025, with the first test match happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 15:22 IST