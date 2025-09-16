'Kangla Cricket Board': BCCI Trolled by Shreyas Iyer Fans For Not Live Streaming India-A vs Australia-A Unofficial Test

Ind-A vs Aus-A: As unfortunate as it may sound, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is not broadcasting the ongoing unofficial Test between India-A and Australia-A in Lucknow. It is no secret that the BCCI is the richest cricketing board in the world and hence it was expected that they would stream the match as some big names like Shreyas Iyer and Abhimanyu Easwaran are part of it. This is an important game as a few players are looking to make a mark in red-ball cricket to get into the Indian team with the West Indies Tests coming up.