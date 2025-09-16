Updated 16 September 2025 at 13:24 IST
'Kangla Cricket Board': BCCI Trolled by Shreyas Iyer Fans For Not Live Streaming India-A vs Australia-A Unofficial Test
Ind-A vs Aus-A: It is unfortunate that there is no streaming for the ongoing Unofficial Test at Lucknow and the BCCI is facing ire for it.
Ind-A vs Aus-A: As unfortunate as it may sound, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is not broadcasting the ongoing unofficial Test between India-A and Australia-A in Lucknow. It is no secret that the BCCI is the richest cricketing board in the world and hence it was expected that they would stream the match as some big names like Shreyas Iyer and Abhimanyu Easwaran are part of it. This is an important game as a few players are looking to make a mark in red-ball cricket to get into the Indian team with the West Indies Tests coming up.
The Indian board is facing the ire on social space for no broadcast. Here are some of the comments made by fans.
'Kangla Cricket Board'
Meanwhile, the news is that Nitish Kumar Reddy is not in the XI. He was spotted bowling full-tilt in the nets ahead of the game.
Is Reddy Injured?
Reddy has picked up a knee injury during the recent England tour. He made a comeback into the India-A squad, but one would assume that he hasn’t recovered fully to play a four-day game. Now this spoils his chances of making the squad for the series against West Indies.
