Huge Boost For LSG! Speedster Mayank Yadav Shows Encouraging Fitness Signs Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

IPL 2026: With just a few months left before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) received a huge boost ahead of the upcoming season.

Mayank Yadav Continues To Recover From Back Injury Ahead Of IPL 2026

According to a report by the news agency, PTI, LSG speedster Mayank Yadav has achieved 90 percent bowling fitness. He is also close to receiving full fitness ahead of the IPL 2026.

Mayank Yadav has been sidelined from the field for almost one year after suffering from a back injury. Even though the 23-year-old has been an injury-prone cricketer, the Super Giants showed faith in the pacer and retained him before the IPL 2026 auction.

A BCCI official has confirmed to PTI that Mayank Yadav is 'progressing well'. The official revealed that Mayank is currently bowling 18 overs per week.

"Mayank Yadav is progressing well through his rehabilitation and has successfully achieved bowling at 90 per cent intensity, with a current workload of 18 overs per week," the BCCI official said to PTI.

It is revealed that the 23-year-old speedster will be bowling at 100 per cent intensity in the upcoming weeks.

"He has also demonstrated significant improvements in strength and conditioning, enabling him to approach the maximal fitness levels required for pace bowling. Over the forthcoming weeks, he is expected to progress to bowling at 100 per cent intensity, alongside the integration of high-intensity fielding activities, subject to ongoing symptom tolerance and monitoring," the official added.

Mayank Yadav's Numbers In IPL

Mayank Yadav made his IPL debut in the 2024 season for the LSG. He played six matches for the Lucknow-based franchise in the cash-rich league, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.17 and a bowling average of 20.55.