Shreyas Iyer Receives 'Conditional Clearance', Expected To Be In Action In Vijay Hazare Trophy: Report

Shreyas Iyer gets some positive news as he nears a much-anticipated return to Team India in white-ball cricket. The middle-order has been rehabbing at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru following his spleen injury.

The middle-order batter for Team India is anticipated to make a comeback to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai cricket. He is also expected to be a part of the India squad for the upcoming Three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Shreyas Iyer Receives Conditional Clearance From BCCI CoE

According to ESPNCricinfo, Shreyas Iyer has received 'conditional clearance' from the BCCI CoE as he continues his rehab from the spleen injury. The middle-order batter for India has been at the Centre of Excellence for the final stage of his rehabilitation from injury.

According to reports, Shreyas Iyer spent ten days of his rehab at the Centre of Excellence, and as part of the 'return-to-play' protocol, he was in action in a practice game on January 2, 2026.

Shreyas Iyer did not have any discomfort while batting and also underwent the pre- and post-game drills. Given that he is pain-free, the CoE has given Iyer the green light to join the Mumbai Cricket team for their next match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

MCA will face Himachal Pradesh on January 6, 2026, in Jaipur. Iyer is expected to hone his skills in the List-A competition before making a return to the India Blues.

Shreyas Iyer Could Be Announced For The IND vs NZ ODI Squad

Given that the BCCI CoE has handed the conditional clearance to perform for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas Iyer could be well on track for a comeback in the Indian Cricket Team.

The last time Shreyas Iyer was in action was against Australia in the third ODI in Sydney. He landed awkwardly while taking a backwards catch to dismiss Alex Carey and did not return to action for the remainder of the match.

In Shreyas Iyer's absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad took charge in the number three spot and delivered a good-enough display in the South Africa ODIs. Devdutt Padikkal also put up a solid performance in domestic cricket to warrant himself a spot in the ODIs.