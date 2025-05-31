Mumbai Indians Put The Rumours Of Rift Between Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Rest, Post Video Of Star Duo's Heartwarming Moment

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) advanced to the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after beating Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the Eliminator clash on Friday, May 30th.

Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitzkrieg knock of 81 runs from 50 balls at a strike rate of 162.00. He hammered nine fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

Soon after the match between Gujarat and Mumbai concluded, a new video surfaced on the internet, with which cricket fans came up with a new theory that there has been an ego clash between Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Debunking the rumours on the internet, Shubman Gill shared an Instagram story with a picture of him with Hardik Pandya, asking people not to believe everything they see on the internet.

Later, Mumbai Indians also put water on the rumours of the rift by sharing a heartwarming video on their social media handle. In the video, it is seen that Hardik Pandya came toward Shubman Gill and hugged the Gujarat Titans captain.

"A record-breaking night in Chandigarh. 436 - Most runs scored in a #TATAIPL playoffs game," Mumbai Indians wrote on X while sharing the video.

Watch The Video

Summarising Mumbai Indians' Win Over Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Recapping the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans. MI's decision did go in their favour later.

Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow's opening stand of 84 runs helped the Mumbai Indians climb to 228/5 in the first inning. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav also played a pivotal role for Mumbai with their fiery knocks.

While chasing the target, Sai Sudharsan's 80-run knock from 49 balls gave a solid start to the Titans. Washington Sundar's 48-run knock also helped GT to inch closer to the target, however, they failed in front of the Mumbai bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack with his clinical spell in the second inning. Bumrah picked up one wicket and gifted just 27 runs.