Huge Boost For South Africa, David Miller Gets 'Medical Clearance' To Take Part In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Star South African batter David Miller received 'medical clearance' to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is starting from February 7 in India and South Africa.

David Miller Recovers From Groin Injury

During the recently concluded SA20, Miller sustained a groin injury, which he failed to play Paarl Royals' last two matches of the T20 tournament. However, now the 36-year-old has recovered and will depart with the rest of the squad for India to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Proteas had already been suffering an injury crisis, and Miller's return will help to boost the squad's confidence. Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi have failed to make it into the squad after they couldn't recover from their respective injuries.

David Miller's Stats In T20Is

Miller is known for explosive batting style in the T20s. He began his T20I career in 2010 against the West Indies. In the 20-over format for the Proteas, the 36-year-old played 133 matches and 117 innings, scoring 2630 runs at a strike rate of 140.56 and an average of 32.87. He slammed 2 centuries and 8 half-centuries in the T20Is.

Miller also played 550 T20 matches and 500 innings, amassing 11711 runs at a strike rate of 138.31 and an average of 35.06.

In the upcoming ICC event, Miller will get an advantage as he has already played in the Indian conditions. He played 141 IPL matches and 135 innings, scoring 3077 runs at a strike rate of 138.60 and an average of 35.77.

According to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa will depart for Mumbai from Johannesburg on Sunday, February 1. The Proteas will play a warm-up match against India before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium, on February 4.