Huge Shubman Gill Prediction Dropped Ahead of Australia Series: 'It's Very Evenly Matched But...'

Shubman Gill will have to do it the tough way when he takes charge of the ODI side from the upcoming Australian tour. The 26-year-old led India to a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series on English soil and will be hoping for a similar positive outcome when India take on Australia in a three-match ODI series.

Aaron Finch Predicted Result Of India vs Australia ODI Series

The last time India visited Australia, it turned out to be a disappointing outcome for Rohit Sharma and Co. The Aussies crushed India's World Test Championship hopes with a 3-1 series win, and incidentally, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also featured in the red ball format for the last time in the Indian jersey.

Both the stalwarts have been named in the ODI squad as the Men In Blue will start building the ante for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Former Australian captain Aaron Finch believes it will be a close fight between India and Australia and the latter will secure the series by a narrow margin.

He told ICC Digital, "It will be a great series.

"It always is against India and I think having Virat back in there brings out the best in him against Australia.

"It's always a great battle when you look at it on paper as it's very evenly matched, but I'd say Australia (win the series) 2-1.

"Not confidently though as India are a great side and it will just be a great series to watch."

India Announced 15 Member squad For Australia Tour

BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting from later this month. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been left out of the squad due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah has been given a much-needed rest. Yashavi Jaiswal has returned to the ODI setup, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has been declared fit and has been included in the squad.