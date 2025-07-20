Huge Shubman Gill Prediction Dropped Ahead of Crucial 4th Test In Manchester: 'The Run-making Machine Will Start Running Again'

India will aim to draw level when they face England in the 4th Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester starting from July 23. Shubman Gill and Co. tasted a disappointing 22-run defeat against England at the Lord's, handing a 2-1 lead to the home side.

Huge Shubman Gill Prediction Made Ahead Of Manchester Test

India had a top order collapse at Lord's as the likes of Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. On the back of a brilliant outing at Edgbaston, the onus was on captain Gill to replicate his display. But the 25-year-old failed to show his consistency and couldn't get past the 20-run barrier in each innings at Lord's.

But Sanjay Manjrekar insisted that Shubman's good run of form will continue in Manchester.

In an interaction with JioHotstar, he said, “I believe he has the ability to carry forward his form. During this break, perhaps with some introspection and conversations with his friends and father about the recent altercation. He just needs to focus on his captaincy, fielding, tactics, and batting. If he does that, I believe the run-making machine that was once in motion is well-oiled and will start running again at Old Trafford.”

Anshul Kamboj Added To India Squad As Injury Cover

Anshul Kamboj has reportedly been added to the India squad as injury cover ahead of the Manchester Test. Arshdeep Singh was struck in his hand by Sai Sudharssan in a practice session and is now uncertain for the 4th Test, which will start from Wednesday.