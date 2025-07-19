Shubman Gill And Team India Touch Down In Manchester Before Critical 4th Test vs England, Official Training Itinerary Revealed

The Shubman Gill-led Team India has touched down in Manchester, UK, ahead of the fourth test match against England. With the Indian cricket team currently touring the United Kingdom for the away test series, they have completed three out of the five matches. India has secured a historic win at Birmingham after they breached the Edgbaston fortress. However, the visiting side has also lost two match-ups, which have put them in a perilous position.

Team India, led By Shubman Gill, Arrive In Manchester

Team India began the grind at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham after falling short of the target at Lord's Cricket Ground. The practice session in Greater London saw the team hone their skills before heading to Manchester. On Saturday July 19th, the Shubman Gill-led side has officially reached the city.

The Indian Cricket Team has touched down in Manchester, with the players and coaching staff seen entering their team hotel in the region. As per Star Sports' Follow The Blues broadcast, the Shubman Gill-led side will engage in team training behind closed doors on July 20.

On July 21 and 22, the entire squad would be a part of the practice sessions, which would give an idea of how the Playing combination would be in place at the Old Trafford Test. The press conference is also expected to happen on the same day as the practice.

Indian Cricket Team In a Perilous Position After Lord's Setback

England Cricket have put itself in an advantageous position after securing the win at Lord's Cricket Ground. Despite Team India putting up a dominant fightback, it was not enough for them to stand out against the opposition.

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in a critical stage after the Englishmen leading by 2-1, Shubman Gill and his men aim for a dominant performance in the final two test matches.