Huge Shubman Gill T20I Verdict Drops Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026: 'Don’t Be Surprised...'

India's Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Shubman Gill has had a tough few weeks. India's ODI captain missed out on a place in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad while the Men In Blue also lost the ODI series to the Kiwis for the first time on Indian soil in 37 years. India will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

Shubman Gill Is Tipped To Be India's Next T20I Captain

Gill's underwhelming display in the shortest format has been pretty evident. He was preferred over Sanju Samson as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner and despite having ample chances against Australia and South Africa, respectively, he failed to make his case. His last T20I fifty came way back in 2024 against Zimbabwe.

But with Shubman Gill hitting the twilight of his career, India will have to keep an alternative T20I captain ready and Michael Clareke backed Gill to take the mantle over.

On the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, the former Australian captain said, “I think after the World Cup, don’t be surprised if he not only comes back into the team, but he also takes over the captaincy. He’s an unbelievable player; just not playing his best cricket at the moment. I don’t think there are too many concerns moving forward with Shubman Gill. India has made it clear we are 100 per cent focused on this World Cup, and we want to win it."

Daryl Mitchell Dethrones Virat Kohli From ICC ODI Ranking Top Spot

Daryl Mitchell has guided New Zealand to their first ODI series triumph in India in 37 years. The 34-year-old’s two centuries across three matches have propelled him past Virat Kohli to claim the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

