Sensational India Series Helps Daryl Mitchell To Topple Virat Kohli In ICC ODI Rankings, New Zealand Star Becomes Top Ranked Batter

Daryl Mitchell propelled New Zealand to their first ODI series victory on Indian soil in the last 37 years. Two centuries in three matches have now helped the 34-year-old to leapfrog Virat Kohli from the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

With 845 ranking points, he has now replaced Kohli (795 points), who also showed his admiration for the New Zealand all-rounder. All the focus will now shift to the T20I series followed by the T20 World Cup and Mitchell is expected to play a pivotal part in both events.

Mitchell was one of the brightest spots in New Zealand's defining ODI series, and he will happily take his form to the T20 World Cup. Mitchell also became the 4th fastest men's cricketer to 9 ODI tons ever and only Imam-ul-Haq (48), Hashim Amla (52) and Quinton de Kock (53) are ahead of him in the pecking order. He also ended up being the highest scorer of the series and was also adjudged the Man of the Series for accumulating 352 runs in three matches.





