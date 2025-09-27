Republic World
  'Hum Dhund Rahe Sharma ji...': Cameraman Puzzles Commentators by Focusing on Tilak Varma Instead of Abhishek During Asia Cup Clash vs SL | WATCH

Updated 27 September 2025 at 10:11 IST

'Hum Dhund Rahe Sharma ji...': Cameraman Puzzles Commentators by Focusing on Tilak Varma Instead of Abhishek During Asia Cup Clash vs SL | WATCH

Asia Cup 2025: In a hilarious moment in the match, the cameraman confused one and all by focussing on Tilak Varma and making everyone believe that Abhishek Sharma will not open.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma | Image: @SonySportsNetwk
Asia Cup 2025: The thrilling game between India-Sri Lanka got hilarious on Friday for the commentators over a particular incident. The incident took place when India were ready to go out there to bat. While everyone believed that it will be the regular pairing of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill that will stride out, the cameraman started playing tricks by focussing on Tilak Varma, who also had his pad on, standing next to Gill. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO | Samson Does a Dhoni to Remove Perera During Asia Cup Thriller

Finally, when it was time for the openers to make their way out to the centre, it was Abhishek and Gill. Here is the clip where the commentators are baffled while it unfolds. ‘Dhund Rahe Sharma Ji... Dikha Rahe Varma Ji,’ said one of the commentators. 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the game went right down to the wire as a Super Over was needed to separate the two sides. India captain Suryakumar Yadav rightly put it in the post-match presentation that it ‘felt like a final’. 

"It felt like a final, boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings, I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end," SKY said. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: SKY's Gesture Towards SL Cricketer Who Lost His Father Goes Viral

Do Bhai-Dono Tabahi

Gill and Abhishek seem to be a match made in heaven. 

On most occasions in the Asia Cup, they have got India off to flyers and fans would be hoping they can repeat the same in the all-important final on Sunday when the Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan. For the unversed, India has already beaten Pakistan twice and the final would be the third meeting between the two Asian cricketing giants. India would start favourites. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 10:07 IST

