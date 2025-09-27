'Hum Dhund Rahe Sharma ji...': Cameraman Puzzles Commentators by Focusing on Tilak Varma Instead of Abhishek During Asia Cup Clash vs SL | WATCH

Asia Cup 2025: The thrilling game between India-Sri Lanka got hilarious on Friday for the commentators over a particular incident. The incident took place when India were ready to go out there to bat. While everyone believed that it will be the regular pairing of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill that will stride out, the cameraman started playing tricks by focussing on Tilak Varma, who also had his pad on, standing next to Gill.

Finally, when it was time for the openers to make their way out to the centre, it was Abhishek and Gill. Here is the clip where the commentators are baffled while it unfolds. ‘Dhund Rahe Sharma Ji... Dikha Rahe Varma Ji,’ said one of the commentators.

Meanwhile, the game went right down to the wire as a Super Over was needed to separate the two sides. India captain Suryakumar Yadav rightly put it in the post-match presentation that it ‘felt like a final’.

"It felt like a final, boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings, I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end," SKY said.

Do Bhai-Dono Tabahi

Gill and Abhishek seem to be a match made in heaven.