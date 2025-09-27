VIDEO | Sanju Samson Does an MS Dhoni; India Wicketkeeper's Lightning-Fast Stumping Removes Kusal Perera During Asia Cup Thriller vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson was impressive against Sri Lanka in India's final Super Four game on Friday in Dubai. After chipping in with the bat, he showed his sharp skills with the gloves as well. The way Samson removed the stumps at a lightening-fast speed to remove Kusal Perera reminded fans of former India captain MS Dhoni. Perera had stepped out against Varun Chakravarthy in the 13th over of the match only to miss the away-going delivery completely. Samson collected the ball and in a flash, removed the bails.

Here are some of the Dhoni comparisons that followed.

Meanwhile, India will not have a lot of time to get ready for the much-awaited final against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Samson Edged Dhoni

Samson edged Dhoni's record with the bat. Samson scored a crucial 39 off 23 balls in a innings that featured three sixes. With the three sixes, he went past Dhoni.

Samson: 55 sixes in 48 Innings

Dhoni: 52 sixes in 85 innings

Pant: 44 sixes in 66 innings

Ishan: 36 sixes in 32 innings