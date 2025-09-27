Republic World
27 September 2025

VIDEO | Sanju Samson Does an MS Dhoni; India Wicketkeeper's Lightning-Fast Stumping Removes Kusal Perera During Asia Cup Thriller vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson reminded fans of MS Dhoni with a lightening-fast stumping to remove Kusal Perera.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee

Image: @SonySportsNetwk/BCCI
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson was impressive against Sri Lanka in India's final Super Four game on Friday in Dubai. After chipping in with the bat, he showed his sharp skills with the gloves as well. The way Samson removed the stumps at a lightening-fast speed to remove Kusal Perera reminded fans of former India captain MS Dhoni. Perera had stepped out against Varun Chakravarthy in the 13th over of the match only to miss the away-going delivery completely. Samson collected the ball and in a flash, removed the bails. 

ALSO READ: INJURED Abhishek, Hardik to Miss Asia Cup Final? Coach Provides Update

WATCH VIDEO

Here are some of the Dhoni comparisons that followed. 

Meanwhile, India will not have a lot of time to get ready for the much-awaited final against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO | Samson Does a Dhoni to Remove Perera During Asia Cup Thriller

Samson Edged Dhoni

Samson edged Dhoni's record with the bat. Samson scored a crucial 39 off 23 balls in a innings that featured three sixes. With the three sixes, he went past Dhoni. 

Samson: 55 sixes in 48 Innings 
Dhoni:  52 sixes in 85 innings 
Pant:  44 sixes in 66 innings
Ishan: 36 sixes in 32 innings

Samson has now hit most T20 sixes by an Indian wicketkeeper. He has hit 55 in 48 innings. It is interesting to see him now get used to his new No. 5 position in this team. Samson should be an important member in India's World Cup scheme as well. Will the management continue playing him at No. 5? 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 09:21 IST

