VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts With Lovely Gesture Towards Sri Lanka Cricketer Dinuth Wellalage Who Lost His Father During Asia Cup 2025

India vs Sri Lanka: India captain Suryakumar Yadav is winning hearts on and off the field. Following India's Super Over win against Sri Lanka in a nail-biter in Dubai in the final Super Four game, Suryakumar was spotted spending time with SL cricketer Dinuth Wellalage who lost his father during the Asia Cup. In the clip that is now going viral, Surya can be seen putting his arms around the young cricketer's shoulders.

It cannot be confirmed what was said by Suryakumar, but the exchange looked heartwarming from a distance. It was a longish chat between the two cricketers. The moment is going viral as fans are loving the kind gesture from the India captain after the game.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar struggled a bit with the bat as he scored 12 off 13 balls before being dismissed. At the post-match presentation, Suryakumar rightly said that the match ‘felt like a final.’

"It felt like a final, boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings, I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end," he said at the post-match presentation.

Wellalage's Personal Loss

The Sri Lankan cricketer lost his father while he was playing a match against Afghanistan. He was conveyed the sad news after the game by coach Sanath Jayasuriya.