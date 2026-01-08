Usman Khawaja Admits Emotions Ran High During His Farewell Outing In Ashes Sydney Test: 'Found It Hard To Concentrate'

Usman Khawaja gestures as he leaves the field during play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, | Image: AP

Usman Khawaja admitted it was difficult to contain his emotions during his final career outing in international cricket. The batter was dismissed early on during his final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Ashes 2025-26 series turned out to be the farewell outing of veteran opener Usman Khawaja. The cricketer was in action in his farewell Test match in Sydney in front of his family and home crowd.

It was a beautiful sight as the Sydney crowd honoured Khawaja when he walked in and out of the play. The outing was brief, but Khawaja is content to call time on his career following the Ashes Test series.

Usman Khawaja Opens Up About His Emotional Farewell in Sydney

Usman Khawaja exclaimed that he has taken pride in controlling his emotions throughout his career. However, it was difficult for him to contain his sentiments during his final career outing, which affected his concentration during the play on day five of the Sydney Ashes Test.

The veteran opener also expressed his gratitude for the win and that he could celebrate one last win with his teammates.

“As much as I wanted to go out there and score runs and hit the winning runs, I'm just grateful for one last final win and celebrate with my team-mates.

“I've got to be honest, it was very tough. I was trying to act cool, but the whole Test match, I found it really hard to control my emotions. I prided myself on being able to control my emotion my whole career. I haven't given away too much of the opposition or to anyone. I found it really hard to concentrate a lot,” Usman Khawaja said to FOX Cricket following the Sydney Ashes Test, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Khawaja Receives a Humble Farewell In Sydney

Usman Khawaja walked in to bat following stand-in captain Steve Smith's dismissal and was serenaded by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team also gave Khawaja a guard of honour as he walked towards the middle. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who was in the middle, embraced Usman Khawaja.

Usman Khawaja's outing was short-lived as he was bowled out. Josh Tongue took the wicket of Khawaja, who put up just six runs. As he walked back, he performed a prayer ritual right next to the special sign painted on the outfield, which read, 'Thanks Uzzy #419'.