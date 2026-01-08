Sarfaraz Khan Lights Up Round Seven Of The 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sets New Record While Batting Against Punjab

A lot has been spoken about the selection process of the players in the Indian Test and ODI team. The Indian team has had contrasting results in the white-ball and the red-ball format in 2025, with the T20 World Cup next month being their next assignment. Prior to the World T20, India will host New Zealand for eight white-ball matches. A total of three ODIs and five T20Is will be played before India start their World Cup campaign.

A lot has been recently spoken about Sarfaraz Khan and his snub from India's white-ball and red-ball teams. Fans and experts have repeatedly questioned Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from the Indian Test team, especially after how South Africa whitewashed India in their home conditions.

Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Fastest List A Hundred

Sarfaraz Khan continues to be on a run-making spree in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The youngster scored a 15-ball half-century against Punjab, and it happens to be the fastest by an Indian in List A cricket. Sarfaraz edged past Abhijit Kale and Baroda all-rounder Atit Sheth, two cricketers who held the record jointly. Abhijit and Atit had scored their respective fastest fifties in 16 balls.

Sarfaraz's knock is also the fourth-fastest fifty in all List A cricket. The record for the fastest fifty in List A cricket belongs to Kaushalya Weeraratne, who scored a fifty in 12 balls while playing a domestic game in the 2005-06 season.

Sarfaraz Khan Continues To Deliver For Mumbai