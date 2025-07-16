'I Invited Him': Dinesh Karthik Issues Clarification Over Viral Jitesh Sharma Video Outside Lord's Cricket Ground

Updated 16 July 2025 at 22:00 IST
Dinesh Karthik, the former India wicketkeeper-batter and commentator, has issued a clarification over the viral Jitesh Sharma video outside Lord's. The video clip showed that Lord's security did not allow the Indian stumper to enter the Lord's venue, and it is being described as embarrassing on social media. The former Indian cricketer quickly cleared the air with a post on social media.
Social media was lit up when a video featuring Indian wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma outside the Lord's Cricket Ground. Claims flew around that the RCB cricketer was denied entry to the home of cricket. Dinesh Karthik came to the rescue to help the wicketkeeper-batter gain entry to the cricket ground. DK met Jitesh there, and they went inside together.
Dinesh Karthik has issued a clarification over the clip, mentioning that he had invited Jitesh Sharma to the commentators' box, where he met everyone. The former Indian cricketer specified that the place where the video was taken was at the media center and not the entrance of Lord's ground.
"These are some issues with social media that a lot face. I invited Jitesh to the comm box, he had come, and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box and he met everyone there. Btw this is below the media center, not the entrance to the ground," Dinesh Karthik said on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).
Also Read: IND vs ENG | Jos Buttler Reveals How Washington Sundar's Confident Remarks Propel England Towards Victory: 'You Set Yourself Up'
Team India was put to the test against England in the third test match at Lord's. A young and dynamic Indian side battled against the Ben Stokes-led side after pulling off a stunning victory at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Tensions also fueled during the match-up when Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley had an on-field banter, which intensified the action.
Also Read: Jitesh Sharma Shifts Domestic Base To Baroda From Vidarbha Before 2025-26 Domestic Season, To Feature Under RCB Teammate Krunal Pandya
However, the English bowling attack overwhelmed the Indian batters as they fell 22 runs short of the target. The tourists delivered a resilient performance with the bat, with the tailenders also playing defence throughout the play. But luck eventually favoured England as they defeated India to secure a 2-1 lead.
India and England will now face off against each other in the fourth test match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, UK.
Published 16 July 2025 at 22:00 IST