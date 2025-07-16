IND vs ENG| Jos Buttler Reveals How Washington Sundar's Confident Remarks Propel England Towards Victory: 'You Set Yourself Up'

England inflicted a 22-run defeat on India to take a 2-1 lead at the Lord's in the third Test match. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's heroics, India could not chase down 193 runs, leading to a disappointing loss.

Jos Buttler Reveals How Washington Sundar Fuels England Victory

Given the batting performance at Edgbaston, India emerged as favourites in the 5th innings. During an interaction with Sky Sports, Washington Sundar had predicted that the visitors would wrap up the target before lunch on day five. But it turned out to be the other way around as the England bowlers ran through the Indian top order.

Jos Buttler feels Sundar's comments might have triggered an aggressive response from the English team during the 5th innings

On the For the Love of Cricket podcast, he said, "There's a little clip of when Washington came out to bat and Brendon McCullum over the balcony, sort of telling everyone to raise it-it's the guy who's been chirping."

“You set yourself up, don't you? It's horrible. But now everyone knows what I've said in the media last night, and everyone's after me. Even McCullum-possibly the only time he didn't have his feet up-he's leant forward to say, 'Come on. Let's ramp it up for this guy."

India Fell Short By 22 Runs At Lord's

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer combined for six wickets as the Indian top order fell apart like a deck of cards. On his comeback to Test cricket, Archer proved to be the difference, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal after he tried a reckless shot. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant both fell short, and Karun Nair also threw away his wicket.