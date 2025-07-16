Jitesh Sharma Shifts Domestic Base To Baroda From Vidarbha Before 2025-26 Domestic Season, To Feature Under RCB Teammate Krunal Pandya

Updated 16 July 2025 at 17:15 IST
RCB winner Jitesh Sharma is all set to shift bases in domestic cricket as he moves from Vidarbha to Baroda in the upcoming 2025-26 season. The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Amravati will feature under the leadership of his IPL teammate and all-rounder Krunal Pandya in domestic cricket.
Jitesh Sharma has been a part of Vidarbha in domestic cricket and has been a part of the white-ball squad under Karun Nair's leadership. However, the wicketkeeper-batter did not feature in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, since he was the backup option for the team. As per ESPNCricinfo, the 31-year-old will now represent Baroda in the upcoming domestic season.
The transfer would enhance Jitesh Sharma's chances to feature in first-class cricket as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for Baroda. It would also allow him to remain close to his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate and Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya.
"The transfer to Baroda has reportedly been in the works for some time, with Jitesh's close ties to Baroda captain Krunal Pandya, his fellow Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate during their maiden IPL title win earlier this year, believed to have helped facilitate the move," the report stated.
In the past ten seasons, Jitesh Sharma has featured in 18 first-class matches with an average of 24.48. However, his abilities allowed him to serve as a finisher in the IPL 2025 season for RCB. He also featured for India in the 2023 Asian Games, where they won the gold medal.
Indian left-arm spin bowler Swapnil Singh is also on the move ahead of the domestic season. The 34-year-old was Jitesh Sharma's teammate in Royal Challengers Bebgaluru but did not feature in a single game for the side.
Swapnil Singh will move to Tripura after featuring in domestic cricket for Uttarakhand. He made five appearances in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season and picked up 18 wickets.
