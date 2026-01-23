'I Think He Suits Better At...': Ex-India Batter Weighs In On Suryakumar Yadav's Ideal Batting Order Ahead Of 2nd IND vs NZ T20I Clash

India is set to face New Zealand for their 2nd clash in the five-match T20I series on January 23, 2026, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur. Notably, India won the 1st match of the series after Abhishek Sharma's brilliant knock that propelled India to set a target of 239 runs.

Ahead of the 2nd clash, former India player Mohammad Kaif weighed in on skipper Suryakumar Yadav's ideal batting position. Kaif feels Suryakumar Yadav is best at no.4 in the batting order. However, he also urged the player to take up the no.3 order if a chance presents itself.

Mohammad Kaif On Suryakumar Yadav's Ideal Batting Order

Notably, SKY has constantly shuffled between these two positions since becoming a captain after the 2024 T20 World Cup. While talking to Starsports, Mohammad Kaif suggested Suryakumar Yadav should not delay his entry in the game if the openers have played through the power play and laid a solid foundation.

Advertisement

Kaif shared, "His record at No.4 is better, and I think he suits better at No.4, but if the opening partnership fires, if they play for 6-7 overs, in that case SKY should come in at No.3, because if he gets to play more balls, then India will benefit from it. If a wicket falls to the new ball, then you can send in Tilak Varma."

He further added, "I think it is a concern for now, but he is only one innings away from finding form. He is such a big batter, has a brilliant record, and is a big-match player. If one knock comes of 50-60 runs, then the form will return."

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav's Stats As No.3 And No.4 Batter

In 2025, out of 19 innings, Yadav featured at no.3 in the batting order a total of 10 times and registered 156 runs at an average of 22.29 and a strike rate of 134.48. In the remaining nine innings, he played at no.4 and scored only 62 runs at an average of 6.89 and a strike rate of 101.64.