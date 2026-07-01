ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Dethroned From Top, Ishan Kishan becomes New No.1 T20I Batter

Ishan Kishan has dethroned Abhishek Sharma from the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings. As per the new rankings published after India's humiliating series defeat against Ireland, Kishan has emerged as the top batter. Kishan returned to the T20I World Cup squad and played a pivotal role as India retained the trophy on home soil.

Ishan Kishan Dethrones Abhishek Sharma From Top Spot

He registered 317 runs at a strike rate of almost 200 and was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his exemplary display against Pakistan. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star has now joined the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to have held the top position.

Kishan has accumulated 876 rating points, while Abhishek has 869 points in his tally. The latter had captured the prestigious position for almost a year and will have his chance to reclaim the top spot as India are scheduled to play England in a 5-match T20I series.

Despite his dip in form, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently placed 8th, while Tilak Varma remains 6th in the latest T20I rankings.

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Changes In ICC Test Rankings

Travis Head becomes No.1 Test batter, rising two places in the latest ICC rankings. Both Harry Brook and Joe Root failed to impress in the recent series defeat to New Zealand and are currently positioned 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Captain Shubman Gill is ranked 6th while Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked 9th in the latest ICC Test rankings.

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Jasprit Bumrah has maintained his top spot in the Test bowling rankings after Matt Henry slipped to the 2nd place.