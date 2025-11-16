'I Would Have Thought Once Or Twice More Before Releasing Shami': Former Indian Player Comments On SRH's Bowling Options Ahead Of IPL Auction

Following the retention and release deadline, former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts on SRH's decision to let go of Mohammed Shami and their available bowling options. SRH's other bowling options like Rahul Chahar, Simerjeet Singh, and Adam Zampa.

In a video released on Ashwin's YouTube channel, he questioned SRH's strategy and pointed out that Hyderabad should have given it a second thought before letting Shami go. He shared, "There was not much sense behind the idea of releasing Klaasen, because why would you leave him? SRH's bowling is concerning. I would have thought once or twice more before releasing Shami. Maybe Bharat Arun told Sanjiv Goenka to get Shami, and I will get the best out of him. Cummins' injury is a concern; they might look towards Travis Head as captain."

For the unversed, Lucknow Super Giants have acquired Mohammed Shami for his existing 10 Cr fee.

Ravichandran Ashwin On KKR Releasing Andre Russell Ahead Of 2026 IPL Auctions

In his YouTube video, the former CSK player expressed his surprise at KKR's decision to release Andre Russell. He admitted that while he expected Kolkata Knight Riders to enter the bidding auction with a heavy purse, he did not expect them to release the Jamaican player.

He shared, "I never expected KKR to release Andre Russell. I thought KKR would come in with 45 crores at least. They are set to go into the auction with all of their briefcases. If there is bid on any player, you can look in their direction. 64 crores going into a mini auction. It is not like KKR has let everyone go, they still have a reasonable XI."

Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to retain players like Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, and Rinku Singh, among others.

Ashwin Wants CSK To Make A Bid For Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana

The former Indian player shared that with Sanju Samson coming in, he is expected to open the innings with Rituraj Gaikwad. He believes the CSK team now needs a left-hand batsman and thinks that Iyer and Rana could be a perfect fit for it.

He explained, "Yes, Ayush Mhatre is a proven commodity. But the Chennai wicket has suddenly started slowing down and holding, especially while batting second. Venkatesh Iyer has played one or two good innings in Chepauk. But he can play the sweep and reverse sweep. Nevertheless, someone like Nitish Rana, who is shorter, can access the square boundaries and use the bounce, and is an attractive option. There is a great chance he will come to CSK."