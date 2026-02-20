Ibrahim Zadran Pays Tribute To Departing Coach Jonathan Trott With Unique Gesture As Afghanistan Clinch Commanding Win Over Canada

T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan sealed an 82-run victory over Dilpreet Bajwa’s Canada in the 39th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 19.

With the win, Afghanistan concluded their campaign in the marquee ICC event. The team failed to qualify for the next round, finishing third in Group D with four points and a net run rate of +0.889. Rashid Khan’s side played four matches, winning two and losing two.

Ibrahim Zadran Showers Praise On Jonathan Trott

Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 95-run knock off 56 balls at a strike rate of 169.64. His innings included seven fours and five sixes.

Advertisement

Zadran paid a special tribute to departing Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, dedicating his award to the former England cricketer.

At the post-match presentation, Zadran praised Trott for his encouragement and support throughout his tenure, highlighting the milestones Afghanistan achieved under his guidance. He also wished Trott success in his future endeavors.

Advertisement

“I would also like to dedicate this Player of the Match award to our coach, Jonathan Trott. I’ve learned so much from him—he has encouraged and supported not just me, but the entire team. Under his guidance, we’ve achieved a lot in international cricket and ICC events. This is his last day with us, and we will truly miss him. I wish him all the very best for the future,” Zadran said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Jonathan Trott's Tenure As Afghanistan's Head Coach Comes To An End

Since taking charge in July 2022, Trott has overseen Afghanistan’s rise as a competitive white-ball side. Initially appointed for 18 months, his contract was extended in 2024 and renewed again to cover 2025.