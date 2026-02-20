IPL-Owned Franchises Likely To Overlook Pakistani Players In Upcoming The Hundred Auction, Report Reveals

The Hundred: Pakistani cricketers are not being considered by teams owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

They are likely to face a major setback as four IPL-owned franchises, Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds, are expected to overlook Pakistani players in the forthcoming auction of the prestigious England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tournament.

According to messages reviewed by the BBC, a senior ECB official suggested to an agent that Pakistani players would only attract interest from teams without IPL ties. Another agent described the situation as “an unwritten rule” across T20 competitions with Indian investment.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Manchester Super Giants deputy chair James Sheridan said their focus remains solely on building the strongest squad possible to win the title.

“The only conversations we’ve had are about picking the two best squads to give us the best possible chance of winning the two competitions,” Sheridan said, as quoted by the BBC.

Meanwhile, an ECB spokesperson revealed that nearly 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations will be up for auction, but declined to comment on the reports circulating online.

“The Hundred welcomes men’s and women’s players from all over the world, and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that. Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction, with over 50 players respectively from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies on the longlist,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistani Players Not Appeared In IPL Since 2009

Pakistani players have not featured in the IPL since 2009. Similarly, none have participated in South Africa’s SA20 league, where all six teams are owned by IPL franchises.

The 2026 edition of The Hundred is scheduled to start from July 21, with the final taking place on August 16.