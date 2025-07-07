WATCH: ICC Celebrates MS Dhoni's Birthday in Style, Shares Special Message From Josh Hazlewood For The Former India Captain

MS Dhoni, who was recently inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame, is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, still continues to be a fan favorite and attracts gigantic crowds whenever he plays the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's last appearance for India came during the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup against New Zealand.

MS Dhoni has led India in 10 ICC events across formats and has won two World Cups and a Champions Trophy with the 'men in blue' under his watch. Dhoni, who was first handed the captaincy duties in 2007, started his stint by winning the T20 World Cup; he then followed it up by winning the ODI World Cup in 2011 and later led a very young Indian team undefeated to a Champions Trophy win in 2013. MS Dhoni, as of now, is the first and the only skipper to have three ICC trophies under his belt.

Josh Hazlewood Shares Unheard MS Dhoni Incident

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a special video on MS Dhoni's 44th birthday. The video posted by the ICC features Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood giving a few insights into Dhoni the skipper. Josh Hazlewood was a part of Chennai Super Kings' IPL-winning squad in 2021, and he had a few interesting things to say about the former India and CSK skipper.

'If I go back to the one at CSK, it was 2021. Quite a special group of players, have obviously a history of winning tournaments which again put us in the right mindset. Getting into that final, the team didn't change, any preparation or anything. Leading into that game, everyone was in that mindset that okay, it is another game of cricket, let us just do our jobs, and we ended up with another trophy, and MS was a big part of that,' said Hazlewood.

Dissecting MS Dhoni's Career In Numbers