MS Dhoni Adds Another Feather To His Cap, Ex-India And CSK Skipper Felicitated Again After Being Inducted Into ICC's Hall Of Fame

MS Dhoni, the former skipper of the Indian cricket team and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is someone who likes to remain away from the limelight as much as possible. After his international retirement in 2020, the only time the fans of Indian cricket and Chennai Super Kings watch the former India skipper in full swing is when he returns to play the IPL for CSK. The Chennai Super Kings stalwart faced a lot of flak from the fans in the past few months when the IPL was underway, due to his deteriorating form and fitness.

JSCA President Felicitates Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Just like every year, MS Dhoni slipped away to his own world after Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 campaign ended. His induction into the ICC's Hall of Fame brought him back to the limelight again. So far, Dhoni has maintained silence about his return to the IPL next year. He did play as an uncapped player this year, but there are severe doubts about his return and his future in the IPL.

Following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) footsteps, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) felicitated MS Dhoni for his accomplishments and the highest level of the game, and the legacy that he has left behind. 'Heartiest congratulations to #Mahi #ICCHallOfFame induction! Had the pleasure of meeting him and celebrating this remarkable achievement. Wishing #Mahi continued success and admiration from fans worldwide!', JSCA President Jay Nath Shahdeo wrote on his Instagram account.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently inducted the legendary India captain into their prestigious Hall of Fame ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final. He was joined in the Hall of Fame by Aussie batting stalwart Matthew Hayden, South African legends Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla, and ex-Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori.

CSK Finish At Bottom Of The Points Table Under MS Dhoni