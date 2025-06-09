ICC Inducts MS Dhoni Into Hall Of Fame, Former India Skipper Becomes 11th Indian To Receive 'Ultimate Honour'

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been honoured by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, June 9th. The ICC inducted Dhoni into the ‘Hall of Fame’, as the 43-year-old became the 11th Indian to register the historic milestone.

During his illustrious career with the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni has always been known for staying calm even in tough situations. Apart from his top-notch captaincy, Dhoni has always been considered one of the greatest finishers in cricket.

"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," ICC stated in the official statement.

MS Dhoni Is Considered Team India's Most successful Captain

During his captaincy stint, MS Dhoni's major achievement was to lead the Indian Cricket Team to the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for the first time back in 2009.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is also considered India's most successful captain. Under his leadership, the Indian Cricket Team won three ICC trophies, which include the T20 World Cup 2007, the ODI World Cup 2011, and the Champions Trophy 2013.

The Former Indian Skipper's Stats With Team India

MS Dhoni made his India debut in the ODI format in 204 against Bangladesh. Following that, he had played 350 ODI matches and 297 innings, amassing 10773 runs at a strike rate of 87.56, and had an average of 50.57.

The former Indian captain played his maiden Test match in 2005 against Sri Lanka. Dhoni also has stunning numbers in red-ball cricket. He scored 4876 runs after playing 90 Test matches and 144 innings at an average of 38.09.