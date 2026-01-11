ICC Chairman Jay Shah Felicitates Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In Never Seen Before Style During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the first ODI match of the series, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Sunday, January 11.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated In Unique Manner

The BCA Stadium in Vadodara is hosting the first men's ODI match. During the innings break in the ongoing match, the two Indian cricket icons were honoured with flower bouquets.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by ICC chairperson, Jay Shah, along with Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) president, Pranav Amin and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers.

However, the felicitation ceremony was planned uniquely during the mid-innings break. Rohit and Kohli were brought into the field inside a cupboard. The two legendary cricketers were unveiled only when their names were called. After coming out of the cupboard, Kohli and Rohit signed their life-sized pictures were stuck on the closet.

Currently, Kohli and Rohit are considered to be one of the greatest cricketers. The two greats have inspired endless aspiring cricketers to take up the sport as a profession.

Kohli made his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. In the ODIs, the 37-year-old has played 308 matches and 296 innings, scoring 14,557 runs at a strike rate of 93.65 and an average of 58.46. He has slammed 53 centuries and 76 half-centuries in the ODIs.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma began his ODI career in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast. In the 50-over format, the 38-year-old played 279 matches and 271 innings, amassing 11,516 runs at a strike rate of 92.85 and an average of 49.21. Rohit scored 33 centuries and 61 fifties in the ODIs.

India Need To Make 301 Runs To Clinch Win Against Kiwis In 1st ODIs

In the first innings in Vadodara, Daryl Mitchell's resilient 84-run knock powered New Zealand to 300/8. Devon Conway (56 runs from 67 balls) and Henry Nicholls (62 runs from 69 balls) also played a crucial knock for the Kiwis.

Mohammed Siraj led the Indian bowling attack after he picked up two wickets and conceded 40 runs in his eight-over spell.